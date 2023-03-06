UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 5

The Education Department of the Chandigarh Administration has finalised a transfer policy for teachers working in government schools in the UT. This is the first such policy for teachers in the city.

Norms for lecturers, other faculty Lecturer, vocational lecturer, master, mistress, C&V, JBT, NTT teachers to be shifted after 12 years at a school till 2023-24 and 10 years from 2024-25

Guest faculty or teachers on contract also to be shifted; postings to be made after completion of transfer of regular teachers

Non-teaching staff such as librarian, SLA, and LA may be transferred after 10 years of stay To give choice of posting Teachers completing 12 years at a school till 2023-24 will give preference of minimum five schools or those with vacancies

Those failing to give preference will be sent to any of the schools in UT having vacancies

Mid-session requests won’t be considered, except on medical grounds, family hardship and other genuine reasons

As per the policy, principals of senior secondary schools, and headmasters and headmistresses of high schools will be transferred after completing five years of posting.

Lecturers, vocational lecturers, masters, mistresses, classical and vernacular (C&V), junior basic training (JBT), and nursery teacher training (NTT) teachers will be transferred after 12 years of posting in a school for the 2023-24 session and 10 years from 2024-25 session onwards.

The policy recommends assessment of school-wise vacancies before carrying out the transfer exercise.

All teachers who have completed 12 years and above at a school till the 2023-24 session will be asked to give their choice of fresh posting in the order of preference.

They will opt for a minimum five or the number of schools available, in the order of preference, so that their claim can be considered against multiple vacancies. Those failing to give their preference will be sent to any of the schools having vacancies.

Currently, 281 teachers in government schools have completed more than 15 years of posting at one school, while 451 have spent between 12 and 15 years, and 320 teachers between 10 and 12 years.

Teachers working as guest faculty or on a contractual basis will also be transferred under this policy, but their postings will be made in the second round, i.e. after the completion of the transfer of regular teachers. Similarly, the policy will be applicable to teachers working under Samagra Shiksha, aimed at providing relevant elementary education to children in the six to 14 age group. However, the process for transfer will be initiated separately by Samagra Shiksha.

Teachers working against surplus posts identified during rationalisation will also be transferred under the policy/transfer drive. In case of declaration of surplus post(s) in schools, teachers having the longest stay in the school in respective cadres may be transferred without taking into consideration the period of stay.

Heads/teachers and other staff who are retiring within a year or less as on March 31 (the year in which transfers are being made) will not be disturbed/ transferred. To ensure uninterrupted NCC programmes in schools having these units, associate NCC officers (ANOs) will be replaced by teachers working as ANOs only.

The transfer policy has been recommended by a committee comprising the Deputy Directors of Education, the District Education Officer, the Mission Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, and the Law Officer (Schools) of the Education Department. The committee also took into account details regarding sanctioned posts of teacher, currently filled, stay of teachers in government schools, and the online transfer policy being followed in Punjab and Haryana.

The academic interest of students will be supreme while effecting transfers, and requests for transfers of heads of schools/teachers during mid-session will not be considered, except on medical grounds, family hardship and other genuine reasons. Such requests will be considered on the recommendation of the head of the institution/DEO, UT. The result of such teachers for the past three years will be taken into consideration while considering requests.

Non-teaching staff such as librarians, SLAs, and LAs may be transferred after 10 years of stay. There will be no zoning of schools, keeping in view the small size of the UT. The task of creating/shifting sanctioned posts will be carried out before general transfers to shift teaching staff in excess of sanctioned/assessed strength in a school to other schools having requirements