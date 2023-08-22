UT flags auction of heritage items in US

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

The Consulate General of India in New York has sought details of the auction of Chandigarh heritage items in the US on July 30. In a communication to the Consulate General, advocate Ajay Jagga, Member, Heritage Items Protection Cell, UT, mentioned the auction of a pair of kangaroo chairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret for more than Rs 7 lakh. The auction was conducted by Barton’s Auction House in Pennsylvania.

He stated there was a ban by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the sale/auction/export/ removal of the furniture designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. “These auctions are illegal as there is a ban on export of such items. How come these reached the US,” he said and hoped for apt action by the Consulate General of India.