UT girls surrender to Haryana bowlers' attack

UT girls surrender to Haryana bowlers’ attack

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Chandigarh batters surrendered to Haryana bowlers’ attack as they went down by 183 runs in the Women’s U-15 One Day Trophy match today. The Punjab eves posted a 27-run victory over Vidarbha.

In the match played in Indore, the city girls were bundled out at a mere 66 while chasing Haryana’s total of 249. The Chandigarh innings recorded four ducks, while skipper Hitanshi (17) and Aayu (11) remained the main scorers for the side. Ishika Sharma (3/5) and Abhilasha Mudhai (3/23) remained the main wicket-takers, while Yashin Yadav claimed two and Mitasha Panchal picked one.

Earlier, the Haryana batters posted 249/5 in the allotted 35 overs. Their innings was bolstered by opener Sana Deswal, who posted 78 off 75 balls, with 12 boundaries, while Archna Panchal (34), Khushi Chillar (32), Lakshika Tewatia (25) and Manvi Chitra (21) were the other contributors to the score. Riya Yadav picked 3/40 for the local side and Navjot Gujjar 2/33.

