UT goes slow on EV adoption

The City Beautiful is facing significant challenges in its endeavour to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce its carbon footprint. Despite the unveiling of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022, the adoption of electric vehicles in the city has been slow.

According to data, a mere 7,628 electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, have been registered in the city to date. The majority of these registrations took place after the introduction of the policy. The total number of vehicles registered in the city last year was 50,901, of which only 2,718 were electric ones — a meagre 5 per cent of the total.

It has installed 23 charging stations with a total of 92 charging guns at nine locations.

In response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha about the promotion of electric vehicles, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, revealed that as of up to July 14, 2023, the proportion of electric vehicles in Chandigarh was just 0.90% compared to the 8,43,049 vehicles that have been registered in the city so far.

Despite the slow progress, an official pointed out that the proportion of electric vehicles in Chandigarh remained slightly above the national average of 0.81%, indicating that the city still has some ground to cover to align with the country’s electric mobility goals.

The minister shared the recent registration statistics, highlighting that 1,296 two-wheelers had been registered in the city during the past six months. The numbers for each month were as follows: 172 in January, 216 in February, 362 in March, 126 in April, 209 in May, 135 in June, and 76 up to July 21.

Looking back at the figures until March 9, a total of 5,549 electric vehicles were registered in Chandigarh, comprising 1,599 two-wheelers, 3,304 three-wheelers, and 646 four-wheelers.

The sluggish adoption of electric vehicles in Chandigarh is a matter of concern, especially considering the city’s aspiration to reduce its carbon footprint and become carbon neutral. There is a pressing need for concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including the administration, to promote and incentivise electric vehicles to make significant strides towards sustainable and greener mobility in the city.

The UT Administration had rolled out the EV Policy on September 20 last year to encourage people with incentives to switch over to electric vehicles.

Under the policy, direct incentive is being provided to those users who purchase new electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles from the UT and get it registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh. New buyers, who purchase a new electric car or hybrid vehicle between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027, are eligible for direct incentive subject to the number of electric vehicles to be incentivised as per the policy. However, the direct incentive will not be applicable to the government sector.

An official said the incentives were being released to the beneficiary within 15 working days of acceptance of all documents, subject to the availability of funds.

Apart from a complete waiver on registration fee and road tax, the UT has offered incentives in the range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the first 42,000 buyers of e-vehicles of all categories during the policy period. Besides, a special early bird incentive of Rs 2,000 is also given for purchase of e-bicycles and a minimum of Rs 3,500/kWh up to Rs 50,000 for other categories of vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.

However, the UT Administration is yet to make charging stations for electric vehicles operational in the city even after unveiling the policy more than five months ago and fixing the charging tariff at Rs 8 per unit for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping. The UT had already installed 23 charging stations at nine locations across the city. These stations would have a total of 92 charging guns, through which an equal number of vehicles could be charged simultaneously.

To cover the entire city, work on installation of 44 more charging stations under the ‘Chandigarh developer mode’ has also been allotted to two firms.

As many as 328 electric vehicles could be charged simultaneously across the city on these slow, moderate and fast chargers. Battery-swapping stations would also be set up along with charging stations at 26 locations in the first phase, he said.

