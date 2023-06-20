 UT halts registration of diesel buses till Sept : The Tribune India

EV Policy: Quota of 50 vehicles for first half of this financial year exhausted

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 19

In order to promote green transportation, the UT Transport Department has stopped the registration of non-electric school, tourist and factory buses till September 30.

As per the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy notified by the UT Administration in September last year, the quota of registering 50 buses had been exhausted and fresh registration of new diesel-run buses would start again from October 1, said sources in the State Transport Authority (STA), which registers all commercial vehicles in the city.

To resume in October

  • Fresh registration of new diesel-run buses will start again from Oct 1
  • Registration will again be stopped in second half once 50 buses are registered
  • UT is likely to procure 80 more electric buses by September this year
  • This will increase registration quota limit to 80 diesel buses in second half

The sources further stated the registration would again be stopped once 50 more buses are registered. However, the UT was likely to procure 80 more electric buses by September, which would increase the registration quota limit by 30 to 80 diesel buses in the second half.

The sources said the quota for the year had been divided into two parts. While that of the first six months was over, the registration of buses in the second half of the year would start from October.

Nearly 3,500 buses are currently running on diesel in the city, including 2,000 school buses, 1,000 tourist and factory buses, and around 500 Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses. The Transport Department plans to add 100 more electric buses to its existing fleet of 80 such vehicles this year.

The procurement of the buses will give a major boost to the plan of the administration to replace the entire fleet of nearly 350 CTU diesel buses, running on local or suburban routes, with electric ones by 2027-28.

As per the EV Policy, the administration will halt registration of non-electric (petrol) two-wheelers in the city once the target fixed for 2023-24 in its EV Policy is achieved, most likely in the first week of July.

According to the target, only 6,202 two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine (ICE) are to be registered. After this, their registration will be stopped and only electric two-wheelers will be registered.

Since April, 4,700 two-wheelers have been registered. The target of 6,202 non-electric two-wheelers is likely to be achieved in the first week of July.

Pradhuman Singh, Registering and Licensing Authority , UT, said the registration of non-electric two-wheelers would not be done once the target of 6,202 was achieved. Similarly, registration of four-wheelers would not be done once the target of 22,626 non-electric vechiles was achieved, most likely by December.

