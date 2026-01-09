DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / UT handball players selected for Kuwait championship

UT handball players selected for Kuwait championship

The championship is scheduled to start from January 15

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Atul
Advertisement

Local handball players Mitul Gautam and Atul Kumar have been selected to represent India in the upcoming 22nd Asian Men’s Handball Championship in Kuwait. The championship is scheduled to start from January 15.

Advertisement

Kumar has been appointed captain of the team. Earlier, he represented India in various championships including,  2014 Asian Games, 2016 South Asian Games, 2017 Club Asian Champion, 2018 Asian Games and 2022 Asian Championships. He is employed in the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

Mitul
Mitul

Gautam has represented the country in the IHF Trophy South Central Championship 2018, Asian Men’s Youth Championships, IHF Trophy Asian Continental Phase and 2019 and 2022 Asian Championships. He is a trainee of Sector 8 Sports Complex. He is currently serving as a Constable in the Chandigarh Police.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts