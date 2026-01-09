Local handball players Mitul Gautam and Atul Kumar have been selected to represent India in the upcoming 22nd Asian Men’s Handball Championship in Kuwait. The championship is scheduled to start from January 15.

Kumar has been appointed captain of the team. Earlier, he represented India in various championships including, 2014 Asian Games, 2016 South Asian Games, 2017 Club Asian Champion, 2018 Asian Games and 2022 Asian Championships. He is employed in the Indian Air Force.

Gautam has represented the country in the IHF Trophy South Central Championship 2018, Asian Men’s Youth Championships, IHF Trophy Asian Continental Phase and 2019 and 2022 Asian Championships. He is a trainee of Sector 8 Sports Complex. He is currently serving as a Constable in the Chandigarh Police.