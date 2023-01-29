UT Health Secretary to review pending projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg will review pending healthcare projects on February 1 through a meeting with all the stakeholders.

The projects to be discussed in the meeting include setting up of regional trauma centre, mother & child care block-B, emergency trauma centre, advanced infectious disease centre, effluent treatment plant and multi-level parking at the GMCH-32.

At the GMSH-16, the pending projects include effluent treatment plant, advanced pediatrics centre, mother and child care centre.

Other projects include 50-bedded hospital at Dhanas, 50-bedded hospital at Maloya and land at Sarangpur earmarked for medical college.

In the last meeting, it was discussed that the 10 acres that were allotted in Sector 53 more than 15 years ago will be used for setting up of 500-bedded mother and child centre to reduce the burden of mother and child services on Chandigarh.

The emergency trauma centre of GMCH-32 is expected to see completion by December 2023 and was 35 per cent complete when the last meeting was held.

The multi-level parking projects of GMCH-32 are still at the nascent stage and architect wing is working on the drawings.

The Director, Health Services (DHS), had informed that there was dire need for the mother & child care centre because of rush in the existing facilities but they needed some alternative space to shift the existing facilities during the construction period at the GMSH-16.

The problem was discussed that most of the patients coming from the adjoining states and many time two mothers/two babies share single bed because of the rush.

It was also decided that a space audit may be conducted jointly by the engineering wing, architect wing and the Health Department (GMCH-32 & GMSH-16) to find out some space where the mother and child care block may be shifted till the construction period. However, no space could be identified and the DHS was asked to assess the possibility of using the whole Civil Hospital-22 for the purpose of mother and child care centre during the construction period.