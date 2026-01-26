DT
UT judokas win seven medals at junior national championship

UT judokas win seven medals at junior national championship

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:15 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Local judokas bagged a rich haul of seven medals on the opening day of the Junior National Championship in Kolkata. The local team won three gold and four bronze medals in different weight groups.

Vivek Kumar (55kg), Kapil Damai (60kg) and Angel Yadav (48kg) scored a gold each, while Sapna (44kg), Navroop (57kg), Saiyam Chaudhary (55kg) and Subeg Singh (66kg) won bronze medals. Karan Pratap Singh claimed fifth position in the 66kg event.

Gold medalists Angel and Damai registered dominant victories over international medalist opponents, showcasing exceptional skill and confidence on the mat. All judokas are trained under coach Vivek Thakur at the Sports Complex, Sector 34.

