UT lads to face J&K in last Ranji Trophy encounter from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

Chandigarh boys will play their last fixture of the Ranji Trophy against Jammu & Kashmir at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here from tomorrow.

The Squad J&K Shubham Khajuria (captain), Fazil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Musaif Ajaz, Rohit Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Ian Dev Singh, Umar Nazir, Taizeem Younis Tak, Shivansh Sharma, Sahil Lotra and Akash Chaudhary

Chandigarh Manan Vohra (captain), Arjit Singh, Mohd Arsalan Khan, Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Puri, Kunal Mahajan, Akshit Rana, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Abhijeet Garg, Gaurav Gambhir, Hartejaswi Kapoor, Sandeep Sharma, Rohit Dandha and Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Both teams attended a pre-match practice session at the match venue today. The visitors are positioned 7th with seven points came out from four defeats, one win and one draw. The team’s only win came against Vidarbha. The side lost their last encounter against Punjab by four wickets at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The side was only able to cross the 260-run mark against Tripura.

Abhinav Puri and captain Shubham Khajuria have impressed by scoring centuries in the tournament, while Abid Mushtaq, who has clinched 32 wickets in six matches, will be another player to watch.

Ajay Sharma, who represented Delhi in domestic cricket in the 80s and played one Test and 31 ODIs for India, will be looking ahead the best from the team to improve their position on the points’ table.

On other hand, the hosts will be looking for a win to sign off their campaign on a happy note. The side has recorded two defeats and four draws in the last six matches and are at the bottom of the table. The last three matches have been marred by wet grounds and bad light.