Chandigarh logs 81 new cases

Chandigarh, August 18
The city on Thursday recorded 81 new cases of Covid, while 84 patients were cured of the disease. — TNS
Mohali sees one death
Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19. The deceased was a 100-year-old woman, who died on August 12 at the GMCH-32, but authorities reported it on Thursday. Meanwhile, 72 fresh cases were reported from the city. — TNS
Another death in Panchkula
Panchkula: One more person succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll to 419. The deceased was a 79-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 10. Meanwhile, 57 fresh cases were reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...