Chandigarh logs 81 new cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The city on Thursday recorded 81 new cases of Covid, while 84 patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

Mohali sees one death

Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19. The deceased was a 100-year-old woman, who died on August 12 at the GMCH-32, but authorities reported it on Thursday. Meanwhile, 72 fresh cases were reported from the city. — TNS

Another death in Panchkula

Panchkula: One more person succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll to 419. The deceased was a 79-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 10. Meanwhile, 57 fresh cases were reported.