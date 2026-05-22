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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh logs above 44°C for 2nd consecutive day

Chandigarh logs above 44°C for 2nd consecutive day

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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The severe heatwave refused to loosen its grip on the Tricity on Thursday with Chandigarh recording the maximum temperature of 44.2°C — fractionally lower than Wednesday’s 44.4°C.

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The orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave, in force since Tuesday, has been extended through next Wednesday. Chandigarh’s minimum temperature rose by 0.7°C from the previous night to reach 25.7°C.

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BRIEF RESPITE

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The five-day forecast for the Tricity shows a temporary dip in temperatures over the weekend before the heat reasserts itself. Friday brings partly cloudy sky with a maximum of 42°C and minimum of 27°C. Saturday is the mildest day in the forecast — partly cloudy with a maximum of 40°C and minimum of 27°C. Sunday reverts to mainly clear sky and 41°C maximum. Monday climbs back to 42°C. Tuesday pushes further to 43°C maximum and 25°C minimum under mainly clear sky.

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