UT Mayor assures protection of jobs of nearly 900 sanitation workers after termination of extension to Lion Company

Saurabh Joshi, Mayor of Chandigarh, on Monday assured a delegation of sanitation workers engaged by M/s Lion Services Ltd, providing sanitation services in the southern sectors of Chandigarh, that their jobs will be protected.

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The delegation of workers, led by former mayor Rajesh Kalia, met Joshi and sought his intervention after the municipal corporation terminated the extension of the company’s contract.

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Strengthening trust through dialogue and action 🤝 Chandigarh Mayor Sh. Saurabh Joshi interacted with Safaikarmacharis of Lions and union representatives to address their concerns with sensitivity, responsibility, and a commitment towards workers’ welfare and harmonious civic… pic.twitter.com/i7ohsj3tJl — Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (@MCChandigarh) May 25, 2026

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The company had been providing sanitation services in Sectors 31 to 50, 61 and 63 for many years. During the interaction, the workers informed the mayor that the termination of the extension had left hundreds of workers uncertain about their future and livelihood.

Expressing concern, Joshi patiently heard their grievances and assured them that the Municipal Corporation(MC) Chandigarh stands firmly with every worker and would make all possible efforts to protect their interests.

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He said sanitation workers are the backbone of the city’s cleanliness system and their welfare cannot be compromised.

He assured that alternative emergency arrangements are being worked out so that all the sanitation workers, presently engaged with Lion Services, continue to serve the city without disruption.

He also informed that, as a stop-gap arrangement, their services may be requisitioned for maintaining essential sanitation services in the city immediately until further orders.

Joshi added that around 900 sanitation workers are required for maintaining sanitation services across the city and every effort is being made to ensure that no worker suffers due to the administrative transition.

He reiterated the Chandigarh MC has always remained sensitive towards the welfare, dignity, livelihood and security of every sanitation worker and will continue to work in their best interests with compassion and responsibility.