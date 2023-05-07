UT MC cancels six tenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Municipal Corporation has decided to cancel six tenders, for all of which a single bidder qualified out of a large number of aspirants. The tenders will be refloated immediately.

RR Enterprises qualified for all six tenders for outsourcing employees to the MC. It was alleged that other firms had also quoted the same price.

It was proposed to scrutinise and examine each bid and the documents of every single bidder in case of these six bids/tenders. The MC will propose such conditions which encourage healthy competition among eligible bidders.

Officials have been told that after scrutiny, if it is found that any bidder has been wrongly disqualified, the technical evaluation committee concerned will be chargesheeted for major penalties.