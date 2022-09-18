Chandigarh, MHA get three months to frame conversion policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

On framing a policy on conversion of leaseh old industrial and commercial plots to freehold, the Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Chandigarh Administration to take action within three months.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on September 14, the MHA had requested the court to grant it three months to examine the proposal received from the UT Administration as the issue involved an important matter of policy, which required a thorough, detailed and careful consideration and extensive consultation with stakeholders concerned.

In the action taken report submitted by the UT to the Supreme Court on September 14, on the observations made by the apex court in its order on August 29 on the conversion policy, it was stated the administration had sent a letter dated April 13, 2021, to the MHA seeking in-principle approval for leasehold to freehold conversion of industrial and commercial properties.

After a meeting held on August 8, the Union Ministry had sought a detailed proposal from the UT Administration, which was sent to the ministry on August 20.

The MHA found the proposals sent on April 13, 2021, and August 20, 2022, were not comprehensive. The UT Administration again sent a detailed proposal to the MHA on September 13.