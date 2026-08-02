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Home / Chandigarh / UT mulls fresh draft changes in Chandigarh Master Plan-2031

UT mulls fresh draft changes in Chandigarh Master Plan-2031

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration is likely to prepare a fresh draft of amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 after examining the objections and suggestions received by the Screening Committee.

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The committee was constituted by the UT Administration to hear public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

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According to sources, after examining the objections, the committee, in its preliminary report, has suggested certain changes to the proposed amendments. After incorporating these changes, a fresh draft of the amendments to CMP-2031 would be prepared and submitted to the competent authority for approval, sources said.

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The nine-member committee was headed by Engineering Secretary Prerna Puri. Chandigarh Housing Board Chief Executive Officer D Karthikeyan, Chief Architect Rajeev Mehta, Chief Engineer CB Ojha and former Chief Architect Kapil Setia were among its members.

The four-day exercise concluded on June 28. It was the final opportunity for persons who had been left out earlier to appear before the Screening Committee and submit their suggestions or objections regarding the proposed amendments. Nearly 210 people submitted their views during the exercise, including businessmen, industrialists and city residents.

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Civil society organisations and residents’ representatives raised strong objections to the proposed amendments, urging the Chandigarh Administration to strengthen civic infrastructure and conduct comprehensive studies before implementing major changes to the city’s planning framework.

The Second Innings Association (SIA), a citizens’ group comprising senior residents, argued that the proposed changes were inconsistent with the original philosophy and planning principles of CMP-2031. According to the association, the amendments seek to introduce peripheral high-rise development, increased densification and fragmentation of industrial plots, thereby altering the basic planning assumptions of the city.

According to the SIA, such significant changes cannot be treated as routine administrative modifications and require a comprehensive review of the master plan rather than selective amendments.

The association alleged that the proposals had been introduced without adequate due diligence, urban impact assessments or meaningful public consultation. It claimed that no studies related to traffic management, parking requirements, water availability, sewage capacity, environmental carrying capacity or disaster resilience had been placed in the public domain to establish whether Chandigarh’s existing infrastructure could support higher densities and vertical expansion.

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