UT permanent member of Hockey India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Hockey Chandigarh got a permanent membership with Hockey India today.

“The affiliation was long awaited and we are thankful to Hockey India,” said Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, during a felicitation ceremony. The ceremony was conducted for the local team that claimed silver in the 4th Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at 3BRD Air Force here.

Players, along with their coach and manager, were honoured by the Hockey Chandigarh. According to Anil Vohra, a cash award of Rs 20,000 each was awarded to players along with coach Gurminder Singh and manager GS Gill.

Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra, along with others, attended the event.