Chandigarh pips Punjab to top School Grading Index

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Chandigarh has emerged the top-performing region in the country in the recently released School Grading Index by the Ministry of Education for 2021-22. With a score of 659, out of 1000, Chandigarh has once again topped the country after a halt of two years, whereas Punjab closely follows with a score of 647. Delhi secures the third position with a score of 636.

From the past two years, Punjab had been leading the way, followed by Chandigarh on the second rank.

The School Grading Index, also known as PGI 2.0 (Performance Grading Index), assesses the performance of states and union territories (UTs) across various educational parameters. The PGI 2.0 structure comprises 73 indicators, providing a comprehensive evaluation of the education system.

In the Learning Outcomes and Quality domain, Chandigarh secured a score of 160. The region also excelled in other domains such as Access (74), Infrastructure & Facilities (149), Equity (221), and Governance Processes (323).