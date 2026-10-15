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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Admn plans centralised inventory to safeguard heritage

Chandigarh Admn plans centralised inventory to safeguard heritage

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration has directed various departments to prepare inventories of the city’s heritage furniture in their possession, paving the way for a centralised database to monitor their status and prevent unauthorised sales.

The initiative has been taken by the Cultural Affairs Department following repeated instances of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture being auctioned abroad.

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According to officials, the proposed centralised inventory will establish the number of heritage articles held by each department and help authorities verify their provenance if similar items surface at international auctions.

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Heritage furniture and other items are held by Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College, PGIMER, various departments of the Chandigarh Administration, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and offices of the Punjab and Haryana governments located in Chandigarh. While efforts to document these items were made earlier, the Administration is now seeking a consolidated inventory to improve monitoring and accountability.

In the past, the UT Administration had prepared an inventory of 12,793 heritage items held by its departments. This did not include items in the possession of the PU, PEC and the PGIMER.

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The officials said inspections at fixed intervals will help establish whether the articles listed in departmental inventories remain at their designated locations or have gone missing or been removed.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council, said nearly 150 heritage items were auctioned worldwide every year, fetching an average of around Rs 5 lakh per item. Since 2010, nearly 3,000 items had been sold abroad, he said.

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