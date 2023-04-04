Chandigarh police file chargesheet against auto-rickshaw driver, woman aide

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 3

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against Nitesh Kumar, an auto driver and a resident of Bihar, and Rajwinder Kaur, alias Manpreet, a resident of Gurdaspur district, Punjab, in a robbery case registered on the complaint of a student of SD College, Sector 32, here, last year.

Chahat Mittal, a student of the college, told the police that she was a student of SD College, Sector 32C, Chandigarh, and staying as a paying guest in Sector 46, here. On October 22, 2022, she took an auto-rickshaw from in front of Uttam Sweets, Sector 46-C, for the ISBT-43. Besides the driver, a woman aged around 35 years was already sitting in the auto.

She said the driver pulled down the auto’s curtain and kept driving the vehicle for two hours claiming that he did know the way to the ISBT. Thereafter, the woman pointed a knife at her and told her to hand over the entire money and mobile phone to them. She gave Rs 500 and a mobile phone to the woman. Thereafter, the woman told her to transfer money in her account, but it was not transferred. The woman then told her to call her family members and get money transferred to her account. The woman threatened to kill her if she failed to do so.

Chahat called her father and asked him to transfer a sum of Rs 15,000 to her bank account. The woman pointed the knife at her neck and told her to disclose the password of her mobile phone and PIN of Google Pay. The auto driver and the woman fled away after dropping her near the ISBT-43 around 9 am.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 392, 397 and 411 read with Section 34 of the IPC against the accused. The suspects were arrested a few days later.

After the completion of investigation, a chargesheet was presented in the court. After hearing the arguments, Randeep Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has committed the case to the Sessions Court for trial.

“From the perusal of the case file, it reveals that the offence punishable under Section 397 of the IPC is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions. So, the present case is hereby committed to the Court of Sessions in Chandigarh,” said the court in the order.

