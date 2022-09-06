Chandigarh puts brakes on MC study tour of Goa, Mumbai

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 5

Refusing to give ascent to the Municipal Corporation’s much-criticised study tour of Goa and Mumbai, the UT Administration has asked the civic body to explain as to why the trip is required and sought a detailed proposal of the plan.

Consequently, the civic body has put on hold its scheduled tour of the Municipal Waste Management Plant in Goa and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation slated to take place from September 9 to 15.

“The administration has not approved our request and sought a detailed report on the tour. We will now send another proposal. Accordingly, we will fix new dates,” said an official.

After the tour was approved by the MC House during its meeting last month, the civic body had sought consent from councillors interested in the tour.

As per information, 11 councillors of the ruling BJP, two of the Congress and lone SAD councillor had given consent. While AAP councillors, who chose not to vote in favour of the agenda at the House meeting, did not send their consent.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said: “We will send a detailed proposal to the administration and plan the visit sometime in the future. The tour is on hold for now.”

“This tour is important for councillors to understand new projects and implement these in the city. Such visits involving councillors of different political parties also enhance coordination in getting people’s work done,” she added.

The study tours by councillors have come under heavy criticism from people in the city. “It is misuse of taxpayer’s money. Councillors are no experts. Only officers concerned should undertake such tours. I have been raising this issue with the top authorities. The administration’s move not to grant nod to the tour is a welcome step,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association.

However, former Mayor and Congress city unit ex-president Subhash Chawla in a press statement favoured study tours. “The government has set aside Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. Such study visits are very important as councillors get to learn a lot. The officers should table a report about how fruitful these tours were.”

The civic body had earlier fixed an estimated cost of Rs 14.72 lakh for the Goa tour for all 35 councillors. Later, Mumbai was added to the itinerary.

