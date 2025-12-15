UT ranks 2nd in country for grievance redressal

Chandigarh has been ranked second in the country for the speed of public grievance redressal, according to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) monthly report for November 2025.

The report, which evaluates the performance of States and Union Territories on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), placed Chandigarh second nationally in terms of average grievance disposal time. The Union Territory recorded an average disposal period of 12 days, trailing only Telangana, which topped the rankings with an average of nine days.

Between January 1 and November 30, Chandigarh disposed of 3,878 public grievances, reflecting a relatively swift and consistent redressal mechanism despite a steady inflow of complaints. Officials attributed the performance to regular monitoring of cases, periodic departmental reviews and the effective use of digital platforms to track grievances and fix accountability.