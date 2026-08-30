Chandigarh Admn seeks 16-month extension to complete works at Sec 26 mandi

The Market Committee, Chandigarh Administration, has sought a 16-month extension for completing the remaining development works at the Sector 26 mandi. The request has been made in a status report filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in suo motu proceedings initiated on the basis of a report published in the Chandigarh Tribune.

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The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the deplorable sanitary conditions, broken muddy roads and rampant encroachments at the Sector 26 mandi following a news report published in Chandigarh Tribune on July 24, 2025, titled “Muddy roads, heaps of rotten vegetables raise a stink at Sector 26 Mandi, Chandigarh”.

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At the last hearing, the High Court had directed the Administration to file a compliance report in August. However, it had granted liberty to the authorities to seek an extension after explaining the reasons for the delay.

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In its compliance report, the committee stated that of the seven works falling within its domain, four had been completed. Two works — maintenance of the vegetable/onion-potato auction platform and providing and fixing overhead barriers — were at an advanced stage.

The report stated that the vegetable auction platform had been completed, while work on the onion/potato auction platform was in progress. The committee had issued repeated written reminders and show-cause notices to the contractor to expedite the work. Owing to unsatisfactory progress and unjustifiable delays, financial penalties had also been imposed on the agency.

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Work relating to marking of scooter, car and truck parking spaces in the mandi area was withheld as it cannot be undertaken until the road construction works, which fall within the domain of the UT Engineering Department, are completed.

The lighting work and underground cabling for CCTV cameras have been completed. The remaining related works are expected to be completed by September 30. Regarding the drainage system, the report stated that an allotment letter had been issued to the contractor and the work was expected to take about six months to complete.

Similarly, an allotment letter had been issued for the repair/construction of roads. However, the work would commence only after completion of the drainage system and was expected to take about 16 months thereafter.

The report stated that the Secretary, Agriculture-cum-Secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board, Chandigarh, regularly conducted review meetings with the Engineering Department to monitor the progress of various development works in the Sector 26 mandi.

Among the works already completed, the report mentioned the construction of a temporary store and watchman room at the dismantled site of the old Market Committee office at the Grain Market, Sector 26.

The report also stated that the financial bids for the operation and management of paid parking lots in the mandi area had been opened.

New mandi at Sector 39

The status report also provided details about the development of the new mandi in Sector 39.

It stated that environmental clearance for the project had been obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Chandigarh. The process for e-auction of SCO sites had been initiated, while the detailed project report was almost at the final stage.

Thereafter, the execution of various works for the new market would be taken up, the report stated.