UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Chandigarh, August 21

The UT Administration has reached out to the Haryana Government seeking a clarification regarding the land offered in the proposed exchange arrangement whether it falls within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary or not.

A formal letter has been sent to the Principal Conservator of Forests in Haryana, requesting comprehensive details about the land being proposed in exchange for the land designated for a new Haryana Assembly building at the IT Park in the city.

Recently, officials from the UT Administration and Haryana Government conducted the demarcation of 12 acres in Saketri village, Panchkula district, which is intended to be swapped with 10 acres to be allotted by the UT Administration for the construction of the new Assembly building. The proposed location is near the railway station light point, towards the IT Park road in Chandigarh.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh stated that they had sought a clarification from the Haryana Government on the eco-sensitive zone issue of the land. “Now, we are waiting for a reply from the state government,” he said. An official of the Haryana Government stated that they were working on obtaining environmental clearance for the land.

However, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said they would not accept the land offered by Haryana if it fell within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, as it would be of no use for them.

At a recent meeting, officials of the Haryana Government had submitted a demarcation report and a non-encumbrance certificate, affirming that the offered land is entirely free of encumbrances and physical structures.

The allocation of land for the Haryana Assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. This decision came in response to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for the state’s rights in the existing Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, which it currently shares with Punjab. The demand stemmed from the projected increase in the number of Assembly seats following the 2026 delimitation exercise.

The Haryana Government’s plea for additional land is based on the anticipated population growth after the 2026 decadal census. If the population of Haryana increases, the number of Assembly constituencies will rise from the current 90 to 126, and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from 10 to 14.