 UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Land offered in exchange for Haryana Vidhan Sabha site in city

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

The road leading to the IT Park in Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 21

The UT Administration has reached out to the Haryana Government seeking a clarification regarding the land offered in the proposed exchange arrangement whether it falls within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary or not.

A formal letter has been sent to the Principal Conservator of Forests in Haryana, requesting comprehensive details about the land being proposed in exchange for the land designated for a new Haryana Assembly building at the IT Park in the city.

Recently, officials from the UT Administration and Haryana Government conducted the demarcation of 12 acres in Saketri village, Panchkula district, which is intended to be swapped with 10 acres to be allotted by the UT Administration for the construction of the new Assembly building. The proposed location is near the railway station light point, towards the IT Park road in Chandigarh.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh stated that they had sought a clarification from the Haryana Government on the eco-sensitive zone issue of the land. “Now, we are waiting for a reply from the state government,” he said. An official of the Haryana Government stated that they were working on obtaining environmental clearance for the land.

However, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said they would not accept the land offered by Haryana if it fell within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, as it would be of no use for them.

At a recent meeting, officials of the Haryana Government had submitted a demarcation report and a non-encumbrance certificate, affirming that the offered land is entirely free of encumbrances and physical structures.

The allocation of land for the Haryana Assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. This decision came in response to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for the state’s rights in the existing Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, which it currently shares with Punjab. The demand stemmed from the projected increase in the number of Assembly seats following the 2026 delimitation exercise.

The Haryana Government’s plea for additional land is based on the anticipated population growth after the 2026 decadal census. If the population of Haryana increases, the number of Assembly constituencies will rise from the current 90 to 126, and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from 10 to 14.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

3
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

7
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

10
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region's carrying capacity assessed

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka due to floods; no let-up in dam discharge


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

Tarn Taran: Poor road link impedes bundh repair work

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Hawala agent helped transfer Rs 350 cr ‘drug proceeds’ to Dubai

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment