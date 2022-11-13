Chandigarh seeks suggestions for allotment of sites

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The UT Administration has initiated the process for setting up of the much-awaited new grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 39. A meeting in this regard was held today under the chairmanship of Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner- cum-Secretary Marketing Board, UT.

During the meeting, issues of the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 26 were discussed. Further, suggestions for setting up the second grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 39 were also sought from stakeholders so as to enable the Mandi Board to start the process for allotment of sites in Sector 39 at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that the process of setting up of the second mandi would be done in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Tewari, Joint Secretary, Mandi Board, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, Administrator, Market Committee Chandigarh, Roma, District Town Planner, Engineering Department officials and stakeholders i.e Arhati Association and Fruit & Vegetable Association of Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The facility of cold storage, a rest house for farmers, auction platform and parking arrangements have already been proposed at the new mandi. The project has already been delayed for over 22 years.