UT Sports Dept mulls portal to issue grants, keep tabs on associations

The UT Sports Department is planning to launch an online portal to process applications for the release of grants to sports bodies and to ensure that these meet all operational requirements under the national code.

The move is also being mulled as some of the local sports bodies have failed to submit utilisation certificates for the grants received in the past.

The department has released Rs 34 lakh to the associations in the current financial year and recently refused the financial assistance requested by at least four bodies after these failed to comply with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Last year, the administration revised the grant amount, providing Rs 60,000 each for hosting sub-junior, junior and senior state championships. In case of a north zone meet, the grant was revised to Rs 2 lakh. A sports body will get Rs 4 lakh for hosting a national championship and Rs 5 lakh for an international meet.

‘4 bodies denied grants’

“The online portal is important in terms of having a real-time check if the associations are following the National Sports Code. Last year, the grant was refused to many sports associations and it was released after compliance with the code. Currently, there are four associations that have been denied grants as these didn't provide the needed documents,” said a senior department functionary.

Chandigarh provides free-of-cost government facilities to local associations for holding affiliated tournaments. In addition, the department also provides financial assistance and recently allowed to put the banner of sponsors at the tournament venue by charging nominal fee.

As per the existing practice, many associations get grant from the parent associations for conducting national meets alongside having the sponsors. For the state meets, associations rely on entry fee, grant from the department, and help from sponsors and their own resources.

“The introduction of this online portal will ease out things for associations and for the general public as well. If the associations seek grant, they will have to comply with government rules,” added the officer.