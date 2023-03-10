Chandigarh Sports Director's maiden meet with seven assns from March 13

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 9

In the first phase of the first-of-its-kind initiative of interacting with Chandigarh Sports Associations, the Director Sports, UT Administration, will meet seven associations from March 13.

On January 19 this year, The Tribune exclusively reported that the Director Sports will organise a meeting with office-bearers of all local sports associations for a better outcome in terms of improving sports in the city.

As per the schedule, the Director Sports will interact with office-bearers of the Chandigarh Athletics Association, Chandigarh Badminton Association and Chandigarh Boxing Association on March 13, followed by a meeting with officials of the Chandigarh Chess Association, Chandigarh Carrom Associations and Chandigarh Amateur Cycling Association on March 14 and the Chandigarh Football Association on March 15.

During these interactions, both stake holders will not only discuss issues and their solution, but also the Sports Department will assess the functioning of sports associations and their contribution towards the development of their respective sport in the city.

“The only objective of the meeting is to have better coordination among all stakeholders. It will aim towards promotion and betterment of sports in Chandigarh,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports.

After these seven associations, archery, baseball, basketball, canoe/kayak, cricket, fencing, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, rowing, shooting, softball, skating, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling associations are likely to attend this meeting.

“This will benefit in the long run. Usually, associations and the Sports Department remained poles apart. During these interactions, associations can share the problems, while the Sports Department can observe how much work an association has done so far,” said a senior functionary of a sports association.