Chandigarh STA pays wages to official posted in Delhi

Chandigarh, October 31

Against a vacant post, the State Transport Authority (STA) office paid Rs 67.66 lakh as expenditure on pay and allowances of the Deputy Resident Commissioner of UT posted in Delhi.

Salary paid against vacant post The Deputy Resident Commissioner has been working there since January 2016 and drawing salary against the post of Assistant Secretary, STA, which has been lying vacant for a long time.

The president, Second Innings Association, RK Garg, said on the one hand, irregular salary was being paid for an overstaying employee, but on the other hand, work of the STA was suffering for want of a senior officer. “Even otherwise, this Deputy Resident Commissioner of UT has completed more than three years on one post and one place, and needs to be transferred,” he added.

An official said the Deputy Resident Commissioner of Chandigarh acts as a representative of the UT Administration in Delhi.

During the scrutiny of records of the office of the STA for 2020-21, it was found that the salary of the Deputy Resident Commissioner of UT posted in Delhi was being continuously drawn from the office of the STA against the post of Assistant Secretary of this office.

The official said the post was not created by the Centre, but the UT wanted its representative in Delhi, so they had appointed the officer there.