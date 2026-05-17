UT to build 1,700m drain at Sector 26 mandi for Rs 1.94 cr

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UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha today visited the Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, along with Executive Engineers of Roads and Public Health and other officials of the Engineering Department to inspect and review the required development works in the Mandi area.During the visit, the Chief Engineer directed the Executive Engineer (Roads) to initiate the recarpeting work of roads in the Grain Market to improve the overall road condition and facilitate smoother movement within the Mandi.

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He also instructed the Executive Engineer (Public Health) to commence the storm water drainage works in the area. At present, the existing storm water drainage system consists of underground storm water lines connected through road gullies and inspection chambers. Due to the accumulation of garbage, waste vegetables, slush during rains, and greasy material from eating outlets, the storm water lines frequently get choked, leading to blockage and poor drainage conditions.

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To address this issue, it has been proposed to construct open drains with RCC/MS covers along the sides of roads and around the periphery of other areas. Collecting pits will also be provided at suitable locations before connecting the drains to the Municipal storm water lines. The road slopes will be maintained towards these drains to ensure effective drainage. This system will facilitate easier cleaning and maintenance, while solid waste entering the drains will settle in the collecting pits instead of entering the municipal drainage network.

The total proposed length of the drain network is approximately 1,700 metres, with an estimated project cost of Rs 194.04 lakh.

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The Chief Engineer emphasised the need for timely execution of the works to improve sanitation, drainage, and overall infrastructure conditions in the Grain Market area.