DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / UT to get 50 MW solar power

UT to get 50 MW solar power

Signs a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has signed a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 50 MW of solar power, backed by a battery storage system.

Advertisement

The pact will help Chandigarh access cleaner power, supplying around 135 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, while reducing more than 96 tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions each year, said a CPDL official.

Advertisement

Under the arrangement, solar power will primarily help meet Chandigarh’s electricity demand during the day, while the battery storage system will store electricity and supply it during the night and other periods when solar power is not available.

Advertisement

This will help CPDL better manage the city’s fluctuating electricity demand.

The agreement was signed by CPDL CEO Brajesh Kumar with SECI MD Akash Tripathi for 25 years under the inter-state transmission system that enables electricity generated in one part of the country to be supplied to another through the national power transmission network.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts