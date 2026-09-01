UT to get 50 MW solar power

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has signed a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 50 MW of solar power, backed by a battery storage system.

Advertisement

The pact will help Chandigarh access cleaner power, supplying around 135 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, while reducing more than 96 tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions each year, said a CPDL official.

Advertisement

Under the arrangement, solar power will primarily help meet Chandigarh’s electricity demand during the day, while the battery storage system will store electricity and supply it during the night and other periods when solar power is not available.

Advertisement

This will help CPDL better manage the city’s fluctuating electricity demand.

The agreement was signed by CPDL CEO Brajesh Kumar with SECI MD Akash Tripathi for 25 years under the inter-state transmission system that enables electricity generated in one part of the country to be supplied to another through the national power transmission network.