Chandigarh to re-launch ‘Bed & Breakfast Scheme’

Following directives from the Central Government, the Chandigarh Administration has prepared a draft to re-launch the “Bed & Breakfast (home stay) Scheme”, which was previously scrapped in 2009-2010 due to complaints and irregularities.

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Homeowners will now be able to offer “home stay” facilities within their residences. The administration has invited suggestions or objections from the public till April 14.

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Following various irregularities and complaints, the administration had scrapped the scheme during the 2009-10 period.

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The objective of the scheme is to provide tourists with a “home away from home” experience and allow homeowners to earn income from vacant rooms. It will be mandatory to register the house with the designated authority.

A homeowner can use eight or more rooms for the scheme. The house must retain its residential appearance. No front desks, reception areas or offices are allowed. Every bedroom must have an attached bathroom, proper power supply, ventilation and adequate lighting. Parking space must be available either within the premises or nearby.

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A "Classification Committee" will inspect the property after an application is filed. Based on its report, a three-year registration certificate will be issued.