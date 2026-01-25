DT
PT
UT women clinch ice skating bronze

UT women clinch ice skating bronze

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, the local women’s ice skating team secured its first-ever bronze medal at the Khelo India Winter Games in Leh. The team triumphed over the experienced Himachal Pradesh squad with a thrilling 4-3 victory, which was sealed during extra time.

The game had ended in a 3–3 draw at the conclusion of regulation, setting the stage for an overtime. Captain Gunika Kaur played a crucial role, scoring a hat-trick, including the game-winning “golden goal” in the third minute of extra time. Jasmine Saini also contributed, netting one goal for Chandigarh.

“It was an incredible team effort, showcasing our resilience, discipline, and fighting spirit. We were up against a strong and seasoned opponent, but we never gave up,” said Gupreet Singh Bakshi, President of the Ice Hockey Association of Chandigarh.

Coached by Chetanpreet Singh and Gaurav Raheja, the team’s historic victory was supported by both the Ice Hockey Association of Chandigarh and the Ice Hockey Association of India. The coaches also expressed their gratitude to the UT Sports Department for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

