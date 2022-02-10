U-19 World Cup: UTCA announces award of Rs 1 lakh each to Harnoor Singh Pannu, Raj Angad Bawa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has announced to honour city players Harnoor Singh Pannu and Raj Angad Bawa, who were part of the U-19 World Cup winning team, with a cash award of Rs1 lakh each.

It has also been announced to honour their parents and U-19 coach Ravi Kant Sharma.

Earlier, a felicitation function was scheduled to be held on February 10. However, since the duo had been directly joining the UTCA Ranji squad in Cuttack, the function will now be held later.

At present, both players are in Ahmedabad for a series of felicitation ceremonies organised by the BCCI. The duo will be joining their respective camps after being relieved by the BCCI on Thursday.

#Cricket