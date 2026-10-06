UTCA announces U-19 team for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The UTCA Chandigarh on Monday announced its under-19 cricket team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The team will play five league matches. Chandigarh will open its campaign against Himachal Pradesh on October 8, followed by matches against Karnataka on October 10, Jharkhand on October 12, Gujarat on October 14 and Delhi on October 16.

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The squad includes skipper Abhay Singh Gulia, Ankan Latka, Ehit Singh Salaria, Gaganpreet Singh, Hardik Sachdeva, Markanday Panchal, Rupesh Yadav, Shabad Singh, Sreshth Duggal, Vivek Pundeer, Hritik Raj, Parth Sen Gupta, Daksh Kashyap, Meet Dahiya and Rithwik Sood.