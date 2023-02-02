UTCA chief submits memo to BCCI secy

Chandigarh, February 1
Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon submitted a memorandum to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for providing equipment for smooth conduct of matches at the government-owned Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.
In the memorandum, Tandon demanded two pitch covers of 100 feet X 200 feet, two pitch mowers, two turbo grass cutter machines, two DVRs, one super sopper, 12 video cameras to cover two grounds and 12 camera stands,” stated a commune.
He urged Shah this stadium had immense potential, but due to adverse weather conditions and non-availability of resources, the UTCA management couldn’t conduct the match. He also claimed to have discussed with Shah to promote the UTCA from associate membership to permanent membership so as to have voting rights in the BCCI elections.
