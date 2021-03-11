UTCA elections on August 29

Tribune News Service

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, which has a large number of members, who are either relatives or employees of its office-bearers, will witness the elections to its apex council (for the term 2022-25) on August 29.

The association, which is at present headed by Sanjay Tandon, former Chandigarh BJP president and co-in-charge of BJP affairs in Himachal Pradesh, has called its annual general meeting for the same day. The majority of 86 members (having voting rights) are relatives, partners, friends, family friends or employees of the present office-bearers, including the president. A few senior leaders of the Chandigarh BJP also featured on the list. The matter was also highlighted in 2017.

The association witnessed its first election, after getting the affiliation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in 2019. It will be interesting to see if the UTCA president, who is about to complete his two consecutive terms, will pass on the baton to a close aide or someone else.

In the last elections, Tandon was unanimously re-elected president. The elections were attended by 60 members. Hari Singh Khurana was elected vice-president, Desh Deepak Khanna secretary, Yuvraj Mahajan joint secretary and Devinder Sharma treasurer. All of them were elected unanimously.

During the annual general meeting, the House is expected to approve an amendment to the existing ‘house quorum’ rules. The existing Rule X of the Memorandum of Association and Rules (for general meeting) — “The quorum for a general meeting shall be two-thirds of the number of members on the rolls of the association who have voting rights.” — has been modified to “The quorum for a general meeting shall be one-third of the number of members on the rolls of the association who have voting rights.”

The existing Sub Rule (8) of Rule XV of Memorandum of Association and Rules (for apex meeting) — “Five members of the apex council shall form a quorum for its meeting. The president or in his absence, a member elected by those present at the meeting shall be the chairperson. In the event of a tie, the chairperson shall have a casting vote.” — has been modified to “Two-thirds of appointed members of the apex council shall form a quorum for its meeting. The president or in his absence, a member elected by those present at the meeting shall be the chairperson. In the event of a tie, the chairperson shall have a casting vote.” The apex council is said to have approved these amendments on August 8.

