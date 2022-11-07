UTCA get 114-run lead over Tripura

Chandigarh, November 6
The team of Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, claimed a 114-run lead over hosts Tripura in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy being held at Agartala.
In reply to Tripura’s 152 runs, Chandigarh managed to score 266/7 at the draw of stumps. Aryan Verma (50 off 65 balls, with eight boundaries) remained the leading run scorer for the side, while Ishan Gaba added 48 runs off 199 balls, studded with five boundaries. Paras and Ishmeet contributed 46 runs each to the total. Arkajit Das (3/51) was the pick of the bowlers.
Earlier batting first, Tripura scored 152 runs before getting all out in 69 overs. Skipper Anandh Bhowmik (67 off 177 balls, with nine boundaries) was the lone main scorer for the side. Debraj Dey (21), Deepjoy Deb (17) and Arkajit Das (12) were the other main run scorers for the side.
