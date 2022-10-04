UTCA levels series against Himachal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

After two defeats, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, levelled the four-match friendly series matches against the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) by winning the last two matches.

While the local team lost two matches, UTCA coach Ravikant Sharma is still confident that the (2-2) series would boost the morale of the team ahead of the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy (U-19), starting in Dehradun from October 6. The group includes strong and experienced teams such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Neel Dhaliwal is leading the UTCA team. The local team will start their campaign against Uttar Pradesh on October 7.

Sharma, who claimed to have coach players like Raj Angad Bawa and Harnoor Singh for the U-19 World Cup, said: “The UTCA’s domestic season witnessed good cricket. The boys performed well in the inter-zone matches and the selectors picked up the best of the players. Last year’s performance was up to the mark wherein we defeated Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, but failed to make it to the knock-out stage due to the abandoned match against Tamil Nadu following rain.”

#Cricket