UTCA meet on Sept 3, ex-chief writes to BCCI on ‘partial’ invites

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, August 31
Ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, on September 3, former president of the association Pradeep Chhabra, who still claims to hold the post, has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) claiming that 60 affiliated clubs and founder members had not been invited.
Some members claimed they had not received the meeting’s agenda or any information regarding the venue.
Chhabra, chairman, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, earlier this month had levelled various charges against the current UTCA body. “Nearly 60 clubs and founder members, who have voting rights, have not received any notice about the AGM. We have a right to be part of the same. I request you to issue directions to the UTCA so that we can attend the meeting and address some important issues,” stated Chhabra in his letter. He also claimed to have written a letter to the Panjab University Vice Chancellor, raising concerns over an MoU with the UTCA.
“The current UTCA president is heading the AGMs since 2016 and this will be the seventh meeting. All members have been intimated (invited) through registered post. The members, who are not part of the UTCA, cannot be invited. The agenda is discussed on the day of the meeting and there’s no provision for sending it to members in advance. They are raising useless issues to malign UTCA,” claimed a spokesperson.
“This is a politically driven tussle. The matter is said to be in the court and the party challenging the existing body is yet to submit their reply on the issue,” said a source.
