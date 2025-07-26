DT
Home / Chandigarh / UTCA One-Day match: Kaushik's heroics steer Leisure Zone to thrilling victory

UTCA One-Day match: Kaushik’s heroics steer Leisure Zone to thrilling victory

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
A brilliant century from skipper Ankit Kaushik powered Leisure Zone to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Rock Zone, during the UTCA One-Day match.

Batting first, Rock Zone posted 281/4 with the openers Arjit Singh (104) and Ramanjeet Singh (100) stitching a 192-run partnership to lay a solid foundation for their side.

Chiraz Singh (2/55) was the pick of the bowlers from the fielding side.

In reply, Hartejassvi Kapoor (4/56) rocked the Leisure Zone top order and reduce the side to 127/5.

However, Kaushik led a remarkable recovery for his side. He scored a match-defining 125 that included six boundaries and six sixes and guided the team to 239/7 before his dismissal.

Later, an unbeaten Saksham Singh Salaria (42) held his nerve to finish the chase with an unbeaten knock. In the end, Leisure Zone sealed the win with four balls to spare.

