UTCA, PCA to clash for women’s T20 title

Teams of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) reached the final of the 7th Rama Atray Memorial Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament.

In the day’s opener, Chandigarh defeated the Goa Cricket Association by 67 runs. Aradhana Bisht scored a brilliant unbeaten 75 off 45 balls as Chandigarh posted 166/7 in 20 overs. Former India cricketer Tania Bhatia hit a quickfire 30, while Parushi Prabhakar (22) and Monica Pandey (14) were the other main scorers for the side.

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Tanaya Naik, Purva Bhaidaka and Sunanda Yetrekar took two wickets each for Goa.

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In reply, Goa were bowled out for 104 in 18.3 overs. Kumari Sibbi, Rajni Devi, Aradhana Bisht, Jyoti Kumari and Purvi Singh took two wickets each for Chandigarh.

In the second match, PCA Seniors defeated PCA Juniors by 50 runs.

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Batting first, the seniors scored 177/3 in 20 overs. Opener Simranjit Kaur scored a brilliant 97 off 62 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes. Prashanti Sharma and Pragati Singh scored 21 runs each, while Srishti Rajput contributed 19. Amanjot Sandhu, Tess and Harmanjot Kaur took a wicket each for the juniors. In reply, the juniors scored 157/5 in 20 overs. Manya Sharma scored 64, while Khushwal Kaur made 42. Akanksha Saini (25) and Aishmin Kaur (15) also made useful contributions, but the team fell short.

Annu Malhan took two wickets, while Priya Kumari, Mannat Kashyap and Priyanka Mutreja took one wicket each.