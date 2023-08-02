UTCA’s T20 domestic series from August 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will begin its domestic T20 series with Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament from August 4.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon said a total of 90 players from six teams would compete in the event. Two outstation IPL fame players Murugan Ashwin and Raghav Goyal would be also participating. Rose Zone will be led by Manan Vohra, while Rock Zone will be captained by Harnoor Pannu.

Plaza Zone will play under the captainship of Sandeep Sharma, and Terrace Zone will be led by Bhagmender Lather. Sukhna Zone will be captained by Mohammed Arsalan Khan, and Arjun Azad will be taking charge of the Leisure Zone. A total of 33 matches, including two semifinals and a final, will played in 17 days. The tournament will be organised under the supervision of Daniel Banerjee at the Sector 16 cricket stadium as per the BCCI norms.

#Cricket