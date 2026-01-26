DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s ‘broom warrior’, a former DIG, gets Padma Shri at 88

Chandigarh’s ‘broom warrior’, a former DIG, gets Padma Shri at 88

Honoured as ‘unsung hero’ for making street cleaning his mission

Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Inderjit Singh pulls a rehri laden with garbage at Sector 49 in Chandigarh. File photo
A city resident, Punjab cadre IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, has been chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award for social service.

Sidhu (88), is among 113 Padma Shri award recipients announced on the occasion of Republic Day and among 45 individuals selected from across the country in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

Sidhu, who retired as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) from the Punjab Police in 1996, has earned nationwide admiration for his quiet yet powerful commitment to cleanliness in Chandigarh.

Over the past several years, the former police officer has been stepping out of his home every morning at dawn to clean streets and public spaces around his neighbourhood in Sector 49, often single-handedly collecting garbage and transporting it in a rehri or cycle cart for proper disposal.

His selfless efforts drew widespread attention last year after videos showing him sweeping roads and pulling a cart full of waste went viral on social media. The visuals struck a chord with people across the country and were even shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who hailed Sidhu as a symbol of purpose, discipline and service beyond age and official position.

Residents say Sidhu began the cleanliness drive after repeatedly flagging the issue of garbage accumulation with civic authorities without seeing lasting results.

Instead of complaining further, he chose action, turning what began as a solitary effort into a source of inspiration for his family, neighbours and many others. Though some initially dismissed his work as eccentric, his persistence gradually transformed attitudes, with several locals now joining and supporting his mission.

Despite the attention and accolades, Sidhu has consistently played down his role, saying he simply believes in keeping his surroundings clean and finds personal satisfaction in doing so. He has often remarked that there is dignity in labour and no task is too small when it comes to public good, expressing hope that Chandigarh can set an example by ranking among the cleanest cities in the country.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed the Centre’s decision to honour Sidhu, calling it a fitting recognition of an extraordinary citizen’s spirit. “Inderjit Singh Sidhu has shown that service to society does not end with retirement or age. His dedication to cleanliness and civic responsibility is deeply inspiring and should be emulated by citizens across the country. Such individuals strengthen the moral fabric of our society,” Kataria told The Tribune.

The Padma Shri recognition places Sidhu among a diverse group of ordinary Indians making exceptional contributions in their own quiet ways.

