Uttar Pradesh eves drub Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-1 on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Vandana Patel scored the opening goal in the second minute for Uttar Pradesh, while Purnima Yadav extended the lead to 3-0 by striking in the 17th and 20th minute. Kamaljeet Kaur reduced the margin for Hockey Chandigarh in the 23rd minute.

However, Peetambari Kumari of UP struck two minutes later.

Thereafter, Vandana (29th minute) and Purnima Yadav (36th minute) added one goal each to the tally and helped Uttar Pradesh log easy win.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Delhi Hockey 7-0.