Uttar Pradesh native gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for lottery fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Parmod Kumar has sentenced a UP native to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a cheating case.

While Manoj Kumar Tandon was convicted in the case, four accused, namely Sonu, Dilshad, Kaushal and Jatinder, were declared proclaimed offenders, while proceedings against another accused, Jitin Diwakar, was abated.

The police had registered the case against unknown persons initially following complaints of three city residents, who alleged fraud in the name of winning lotteries.

In the first complaint, Shishir Kumar Pandey of Khuda Lahora alleged that he was cheated by a UK-based company. The complainant stated that he received a mail stating that he had won a lottery in 2012. He alleged that a person introduced himself as Dr Jame and asked him to deposit an amount of Rs 45,000 to get the lottery amount. He deposited the amount, but never got the lottery amount. Two persons from Burail also filed similar complaints.

During investigation, the police arrested six persons. The police also claimed that a Pakistani nationalist was in touch with two of the arrested persons, who used to call from Pakistan to dupe gullible people here.

Police officials had claimed that Rs 6.5 lakh had been recovered from Manoj Tondon, who was arrested from Delhi.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted Manoj of the offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-A of the IT Act. The court awarded three-year RI to the accused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500.