Uttar Pradesh native held with charas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 24

The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police has arrested a person for possessing 404 grams of charas.

The suspect has been identified as Shishman (21), a native of Akoli Badaun village, Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Nada Sahib village, Panchkula.

A police spokesman said a team of the anti-narcotics cell was patrolling near Nada Sahib village last evening. The police got a tip-off that Shishman was bringing charas from outside the state and supplying it in the surrounding areas here. The team arrested the suspect and recovered 404 grams of charas from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station. He was today produced before a court, which remanded him to six-day police custody.