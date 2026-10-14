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Home / Chandigarh / Uttar Pradesh win basketball titles at all-India police meet

Uttar Pradesh win basketball titles at all-India police meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Police’s women team members with the trophy.
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The Uttar Pradesh Police won basketball titles in both the men’s and women’s categories, while the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force won in the trophies for handball in the men’s and women’s category, respectively, at the All India Police Handball Cluster-2026.

A total of 1,093 police personnel, including 347 women, from 29 states and Central Armed Police Forces participated in the event comprising handball and basketball disciplines, which was held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre (BTC), Bhanu, near Chandigarh from October 9 to 13.

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Shatrujit Kapoor, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

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