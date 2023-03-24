 Uttarakhand eves beat Chandigarh 3-1 : The Tribune India

Jr hockey meet

Uttarakhand eves beat Chandigarh 3-1

Players in action at 1st Hockey India Jr Women North Zonal meet.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-1 during the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zonal Championships in Jhansi.

Uttarakhand striker Amandeep Kour scored the opening goal in the very first minute, but Tamanna levelled the score in the 11th minute. Thereafter, both sides played head-to-head before Uttarakhand scored two back-to back goals for a win. Prachi netted the second goal in the 51st minute followed by Minakshi in the 52nd minute.

Hockey Haryana registered a thrilling 2-1 win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Ritika (18th, 59th) scored a brace for Hockey Haryana, while Manisha Patel (25th) was the lone goalscorer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1. Sweena Rani (29th, 54th) scored a brace, while Lakhvir Kaur (18th) and Sukhjeet Kaur (40th) scored one goal each for Hockey Punjab.

For Delhi Hockey, skipper Subham (45th) scored a consolation goal.

In the south zone, Hockey Karnataka secured a stunning 4-3 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Captain Yamuna (18th, 32nd) netted a brace, while Deepika R (16th) and Sowmya HV (57th) scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka. Dokku Himaja (46th), Patan Mujiya Begum (48th) and Tanniru Sai Sreevani (51st) scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 17-0 and Kerala Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 2-0 as Suryamol TS (15th) and Abhay Jyothi AS (45th) scored a goal each for Kerala Hockey. In the East zone, Hockey Bengal secured a close 2-1 win against Assam Hockey. Sumaiya Sultana (34th) and Tajmina Khatun (46th) scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal.

Ritu Bawri (58th) scored the sole goal for Assam Hockey.

Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jharkhand 3-1. Supriya Kujur (12th ), Munmuni Das (44th) and Monica Tirkey (49th) scored one goal each for Hockey Association of Odisha. For Hockey Jharkhand, Roshni Aind (52nd) was the lone goalscorer. Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bihar 9-0 and in the west zone Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Rajasthan 11-1.

Chandigarh boys play draw

In the men’s category, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Haryana played out the first draw of the championship with the match ending at 4-4. Gurpreet Singh (6th, 21st, 40th) ran the show for Hockey Chandigarh, with assistance from Prabjot Singh Saini (37th), while the goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Sunil Maan (13th, 41st), Sahil (44th) and Rohit Khatri (56th).

Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab by a 4-3 scoreline. The nail-biter match saw Harmanjit Singh (24th) open the account for Hockey Punjab followed by goals from Prabjot Singh (44th) and Captain Manmeet Singh (53rd). Uttar Pradesh Hockey fought back valiantly through goals from Mohamed Kaif (34th), Shahrukh Ali (39th) and Ajeet Yadav (48th).

It was Siddhant Singh’s (58th) last-minute penalty corner conversion that saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey steal all three points on the day.

Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Himachal 5-0. In south zone, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-2, Kerala Hockey ousted Telangana Hockey 3-0 and Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry 4-1.

In the East zone, Hockey Association of Odisha outplayed Hockey Bengal 10-0, Hockey Jharkhand registered a comfortable 10-0 win against Assam Hockey. In the west zone, Hockey Rajasthan drew with Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-3.

