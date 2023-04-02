Vacant chairs greet Panchkula Mayor at two MC offices

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 1

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal paid a surprise visit to two offices of the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Sectors 4 and 14 and found about 95 per cent employees absent from duty. The Mayor has issued directions to deduct their one-day salary.

According to information, Goyal had directed officials to attend the office on Saturday also to carry out public-related works. For some time, employees regularly came to office on Saturdays, but for the past few weeks, the Mayor was receiving complaints about staff not showing up.

Goyal first made a surprise visit to the MC office at Sector 4 where works related to property tax, birth and death certificates and attestation of documents are carried out. As many as 72 employees work there, but none of them was present today and the main gate of the office was found locked.

After this, he went to the Sector 12-A office where a total of 45 employees are posted to address sanitation-related complaints. Only five employees were found present there.

Similarly, 62 field employees were found absent from the Sector 14 office and out of the total 54 drivers, only 25 were found with garbage trucks.

About 200 employees in all the three offices did not turn up for work on Saturday.

According to information, Goyal has also sought a list of employees working in different departments. These employees have been directed to come to the Sector 14 office for attendance and identification.

The Mayor said the employees engaged in public works would have to report for duty on Saturday as most people in Panchkula city were employed and work in government offices. They had off on Saturday also and visit the MC office to get their work done. In absence of MC staff, people face problems. He said he would again conduct surprise inspection and take strict action against negligent employees.