Vacant posts of civil judge: Haryana judicial students to hold protest on February 20

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 17

The Haryana Judicial Students Union (HJSU) will hold a candle march on February 20 at the Housing Board Chowk in protest against the state government over vacant posts of civil judges.

HJSU president Varun Saini said 139 posts of civil judge were lying vacant and the government was not taking any initiative to fill them for the past two years. He said due to this, lakhs of youth of Haryana, who were doing LLB, would be barred from becoming judges as they would be over-aged.

It is worth mentioning that about 1 lakh candidates had appeared in the previous judicial services exam. About 3,000 of them had cleared the exam and only 117 were appointed as Civil Judge, Haryana.

The union office-bearers also alleged huge irregularities in these recruitments. Most members of the union had been forced to leave the preparation of civil judge and work as scribe or junior advocate in the court of their area. The union today urged the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to take immediate action on the matter.