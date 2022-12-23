Vacate passage, GMSH chemist told

Chandigarh, December 22
The Director, Health and Family Welfare, has ordered chemist shop No. 6 at the GMSH, Sector 16, to vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing wall till December 25.
Last month, the UT Administration had terminated the lease of the sole chemist at the GMSH, who had been running the shop for the past 29 years. The decision to terminate the lease deed was taken on the basis of a show-cause notice issued to the shop owner on September 30.
Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted how the chemist had been running operations for the past three decades by getting subsequent renewal of contracts.
